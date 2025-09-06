G.W. Danville earns road win at Amherst County 28-14

Amherst hoped to put on a show for its first home game of the season, and the fans were ready for an exciting contest.

Lancers quarterback Tres Liggon III took matters into his own hands, scrambling through heavy traffic to reach the 11-yard line.

On the very next play, Liggon kept the ball again, running to the right side for an 11-yard touchdown, giving Amherst a 7-0 lead just before the end of the first quarter.

G.W. Danville responded with Eagles quarterback Octaven Covington connecting with Josh White on a nice pass. White raced down the sideline to the 10-yard line, setting up a scoring opportunity.

A few plays later, from their own 2-yard line, Stanford Lipscomb jumped on the pile for a touchdown, tying the game.

Despite Amherst’s early lead, G.W. Danville pulled away to win 28-14.

