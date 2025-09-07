Samuel scores in Washington debut, and the Commanders stifle the Giants in a 21-6 win

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is congratulated by teammate Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) after scoring during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

LANDOVER, Md. – Jayden Daniels threw for 233 yards and a touchdown, Deebo Samuel scored in his Washington debut, and the Commanders kept the New York Giants out of the end zone in a 21-6 win Sunday.

Last seen allowing 55 points to Philadelphia in the NFC championship game, Washington’s defense had a much better time of it against the Giants. New York managed only 231 yards of offense and was particularly ineffective running the ball.

Recommended Videos

Daron Payne had a sack and batted down a third-down pass, and the Commanders never let Russell Wilson look all that comfortable in his first start with New York. The Giants, who went 3-14 last season, showed enough on defense to suggest some improvement is possible. Washington didn’t score a point in the second half until Samuel’s 19-yard touchdown run made it 21-6 with 7:09 to play.

Washington faced second-and-17 on that drive, but Daniels bounced off a tackle for a 12-yard run, then threw to Samuel for 19 to put the Commanders in field goal range. Moments later Samuel, acquired in a trade from San Francisco in the offseason, took a handoff and swept to the left, shedded a tackler and reached the end zone.

The crowd began chanting “Deebo” - they’d also been chanting “Terry” earlier in the game for Terry McLaurin, who finally reached a deal after a lengthy contract dispute and contributed a couple catches in the opener.

The Commanders left running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. inactive for this game, a sign he’d fallen behind rookie seventh-round pick Bill Croskey-Merritt. Croskey-Merritt had 82 yards on a team-high 10 carries, including a 6-yard scoring run in the second quarter that made it 14-3.

The Giants’ pass rush was plenty feared entering the season, and New York did produce three first-half sacks. The pressure on Daniels also forced an intentional grounding penalty that caused the final few seconds to run out in the first half when Washington appeared assured of at least a field goal.

Abdul Carter, the Penn State star New York took with the third pick in this year’s draft, had a half-sack in his debut. He also blocked a punt in the third quarter, although the ball still made it well into New York territory and the Giants immediately went three-and-out and punted back.

Daniels threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz to open the scoring, and then New York could only manage a field goal out of a first-and-goal situation from the 1. After falling behind 21-6, the Giants had first-and-goal from the 3 but ultimately turned the ball over on downs.

Wilson went 17 of 37 for 168 yards.

Giants LB Micah McFadden (leg) was carted off on New York’s second defensive series.

The Giants are at Dallas next Sunday. Washington is at Green Bay on Thursday night.