Blacksburg’s Sam Szefc earns Week 2 honors

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Friday night marked the first-ever meeting between Blacksburg and James River on the football field, and the Bruins made it a memorable one.

Behind a standout performance from quarterback Sam Szefc, Blacksburg defeated James River 36-26 to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2018.

Szefc, a junior, was nearly perfect through the air, completing 10 of 12 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown. He added 72 yards on the ground with eight carries, scoring twice with his legs.

For his efforts, Szefc has been named this week’s WSLS Player of the Week.