Dodgers pitchers Tyler Glasnow and Blake Treinen working on combined no-hitter against Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers Tyler Glasnow and Blake Treinen have not allowed a hit to the Colorado Rockies through eight innings on Monday night.

Glasnow struck out 11 and walked two on 105 pitches — one off his season high — 65 for strikes over seven innings in his first career start against Colorado. Treinen replaced Glasnow to start the eighth and retired the side in order.

The Dodgers took a 3-1 lead in the seventh on Mookie Betts' two-out, two-run single to center that scored Andy Pages, who was hit by a pitch, and Shohei Ohtani, who doubled with two outs.

The Rockies led 1-0 on Kyle Farmer's sacrifice fly that scored Jordan Beck, who walked leading off the second. The Dodgers tied it 1-1 on Freddie Freeman's RBI double off reliever Juan Meija in the bottom of the sixth.

Glasnow was scratched from his last scheduled start Friday at Baltimore due to back tightness, although exams showed no issue. The right-hander has not won since his first start of the season on March 31 against Atlanta.

Through 14 starts coming in, Glasnow is 1-3 with a 3.41 ERA, recording 81 strikeouts against 32 walks. His .181 opponents’ batting average leads all NL starters, while his 10.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranks sixth. He's had 10 no-decisions.

Glasnow made a relief appearance of two innings against Colorado on April 16, 2018, for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

