ACC releases men’s basketball conference schedules

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The ACC released the 2025-2026 men’s basketball conference schedules on Tuesday.

Virginia and Virginia Tech both will play 18 games stretching from December to March.

Recommended Videos

For Virginia:

ACC Home Schedule The Cavaliers’ home ACC schedule includes contests against Cal (Jan. 6/7), Stanford (Jan. 10), North Carolina (Jan. 24), Pitt (Feb. 3/4), Syracuse (Feb. 7), Miami (Feb. 21), NC State (Feb. 24), Wake Forest (March 3/4) and Virginia Tech (March 7).

ACC Road Schedule Virginia’s road schedule consists of games at Virginia Tech (Dec. 30/31), NC State (Jan. 3), Louisville (Jan. 13/14), SMU (Jan. 17), Notre Dame (Jan. 27/28), Boston College (Jan. 31), Florida State (Feb. 10/11), Georgia Tech (Feb. 17/18) and Duke (Feb. 28).

For Virginia Tech:

ACC Home Schedule Virginia Tech’s home ACC schedule includes contests against Virginia (Dec. 30/31), Stanford (Jan. 6/7), Cal (Jan. 10), Notre Dame (Jan. 17), Georgia Tech (Jan. 27/28), Duke (Jan. 31), Florida State (Feb. 14), Wake Forest (Feb. 21), Boston College (March 3/4).