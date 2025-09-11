Skenes surpasses 200 strikeouts for the Pirates in a 2-1, 10-inning loss to the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles' Dylan Beavers (12) is doused after hitting a walk-off single during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

BALTIMORE – Paul Skenes struck out eight in five two-hit innings to surpass 200 strikeouts before leaving after a season-low 64 pitches in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 2-1, 10-inning loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old Skenes has a majors-best 1.92 ERA over 178 innings in his first full season, and could make as many as three more starts. He pushed the strikeout total to 203, getting Samuel Basallo looking and Dylan Carlson swinging to complete the fifth.

Recommended Videos

Rookie Dylan Beavers hit a winning single — his first walk-off hit — off Kyle Nicolas (1-1) to give Baltimore its seventh victory in eight games. Jackson Holliday pulled the Orioles even in the eighth with a single off Isaac Mattson.

Spencer Horwitz's homer was the only hit in 6 2/3 innings off Tyler Wells in his second start for Baltimore after missing more than a year recovering from arm surgery.

Three Baltimore relievers contributed before Albert Suárez (2-0) pitched a clean 10th, despite a wild pitch that allowed designated runner Oneil Cruz to reach third.

Key moment

Beavers' winning single in the 10th.

Key stat

Skenes became only the second Pirates pitcher in the Modern Era (since 1901) to reach 200 strikeouts in 180 or fewer innings, joining Óliver Pérez (2004).

Up next

Pittsburgh's Johan Oviedo (2-0) was set to start Thursday against Cade Povich (3-7, 5.16).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb