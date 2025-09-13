Brookville dominates Halifax County 49-0, honors custodian Harold Manley before game

Brookville is mourning the loss of custodian Harold Manley, who passed away at 57. Before the game against Halifax County, the community held a moment of silence and displayed a No. 57 jersey during the pregame ceremony in his honor.

The Bees struck first when Cameron Underwood scored from six yards out, putting Brookville ahead 7-0.

Brookville’s defense then made a big play. Kemari Braxton scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown, marking his sixth defensive score. After a successful two-point conversion, the Bees led 15-0.

Lincoln McDaniel showcased his strength by breaking four tackles on a short touchdown run, extending the lead to 21-0.

Brookville’s defense continued to shine, matching the offense score for score. Jamir Davis intercepted a pass and returned it the length of the field for a touchdown, pushing the lead to 28-0.

The game ended with a decisive 49-0 victory for Brookville over Halifax County.

