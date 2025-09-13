Glenvar football cruises past Cave Spring 49-3 in homecoming showdown

Glenvar football got off to a strong start on homecoming night against Cave Spring.

Quarterback Brody Dawyot took the handoff early, changed direction, and walked into the end zone to put Glenvar up 7-0 in the first quarter.

The Highlanders regained possession but faced a crucial fourth down. Under pressure from a high snap, Dawyot scrambled out of the pocket and threw a pass to Jace Forster, who gained extra yardage upfield.

That play set up Glenvar at the goal line. Dawyot executed a run-pass option, kept the ball himself, and rushed for the end zone. Though dragged down by Cave Spring defenders, he broke the plane for a touchdown, extending Glenvar’s lead to 14-0.

Glenvar would go on to dominate the game, cruising to a 49-3 victory over Cave Spring.

