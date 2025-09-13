G.W. Danville wins 17-13 over E.C. Glass in tight Class 4 game

E.C. Glass and G.W. Danville faced off in a physical Class 4 clash that rarely disappoints. The game picked up intensity in the second half as E.C. Glass tried to take the lead.

A pass interference call against Josh White put E.C. Glass in position for another field goal, giving them a 13-10 lead.

As expected, the game was physical. Late in the fourth quarter, Danville needed a score to tie or take the lead. On a crucial third down, Stanford Lipscomb carried the team forward, rushing past the markers to keep the drive alive.

The drive ended with an Alex Brandon rushing touchdown, putting Danville ahead 17-10.

All comeback attempts by E.C. Glass were stopped by Danville’s defensive dominance, which sealed the game with a sack.

G.W. Danville won the game 17-13.

