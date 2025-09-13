James River takes control in 35-7 win over Parry McCluer

Two teams trending in right direction so far: Parry McCluer and James River. The Knights came out hoping to put on a show for the home stand under coach Jack Baker’s renewed energy.

They wasted no time as Gavin Binns took the ball 37 yards all the way in for a touchdown, giving the Knights an early 7-0 lead.

James River tried to answer quickly. Quarterback Merit Hammons handed off to Gavin Binns, who got all the way to the corner to the 1-yard line.

After a penalty pushed them back, the Knights tried again from 15 yards out. QB Hammons passed to Josiah Merchant, who made a great catch for the touchdown, but a penalty negated the score.

James River made one more attempt, this time on fourth down, but Hammons’ pass was tipped, turning the ball over to the Blues.

James River took over and defeated Parry McCluer 35-7.

For a full breakdown of scores across our region, click here.