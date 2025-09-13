Lord Botetourt Cavaliers secure 49-21 victory over Altavista Colonels in Friday night game

Altavista faced Lord Botetourt in a matchup that showcased the Cavaliers’ strength and the Colonels’ fighting spirit.

The Colonels had a triumphant comeback win over Riverheads last week, while the Cavaliers are known for being built Ford tough. It was Rec night, and the kids were excited to join the Cavaliers on the field at halftime.

Early in the game, Altavista trailed 35-14. Colonels quarterback Cooper Brooks looked downfield and connected with La’Darion Farmer for an 18-yard gain.

A few plays later, Brooks found Jontez Lee, who made impressive cuts and raced down the field for a 27-yard touchdown. The score tightened to 35-21, with Botetourt still leading.

The Cavaliers responded quickly. Quinten Jones kept the ball and powered through the middle for a 5-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 42-21.

In the fourth quarter, Lord Botetourt focused on grinding out the clock. Angel Rigney led the charge, driving down to the sideline and setting up good field position.

With just seconds left on the clock, Angel Rigney capped off the night with a two-yard touchdown run. The game ended with a final score of 49-21 in favor of Lord Botetourt.

For a full breakdown of scores across our region, click here.