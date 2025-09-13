Northwood defeats Eastern Montgomery 32-22 in tough battle

Eastern Montgomery tried to defend their home turf in a competitive football game.

Just before halftime, Northwood struck. A handoff to Brody Waddle resulted in a hard-fought touchdown as he was taken down but still crossed the goal line, making the score 24-12 before the half.

In the third quarter, Eastern Montgomery looked to add points. Chase Bierman attempted a pass but was hit, causing a fumble that Northwood recovered.

However, Northwood fumbled on the very next play, giving the ball back to Eastern Montgomery. Despite the turnover, Eastern Montgomery was unable to capitalize with a score.

Later in the quarter, junior Brody Waddle made impressive moves, slipping off a tackle and powering through a shoulder to score, bringing the score to 25-14.

Northwood maintained momentum and went on to win the game 32-22.

