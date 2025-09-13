William Byrd Terriers shut out Christiansburg Blue Demons 38-0

William Byrd has looked nearly flawless two weeks into the season. A stingy defense and complementary offense have been on display. Could they take that act on the road to Christiansburg?

The Christiansburg Blue Demons hosted the William Byrd Terriers on a cool Friday night.

The Terriers started hot as running back Jamez Toler ran for a 55-yard touchdown to go up 7-0.

But it wasn’t just on offense. Number 2, Andrew Reynolds, intercepted a tipped pass and took it back all the way to the 3-yard line. Toler ran it in to take the lead 17-0.

Before the half ended, the Terriers threw a pick right into the hands of Brock Schetselaar, preventing William Byrd from running away with the game.

With the ball to start the second half, the Blue Demons went to the air and found a wide-open receiver. The ball bounced off the receiver’s helmet and was scooped up for an amazing interception by Tyler Harris, a defensive back.

Jamez Toler wasn’t done. He ran another 50-yard run to set up himself and the Terriers for another touchdown, recording his second of the day.

The Terriers won this one 38-0.

