William Fleming pulls away to beat Salem 34-13

William Fleming defeated Salem 34-13 in a River Ridge versus Blue Ridge football matchup at Salem High School.

The Salem Spartans started the season 0-2 for the first time since 1997 and faced the threat of falling to 0-3 against William Fleming.

On the opening drive, William Fleming quarterback Jycer Preston connected with Zion Baskerville on a deep pass for a circus catch, putting the Colonels inside the red zone.

Two plays later, Kamharie Steelman powered in a touchdown run, giving William Fleming a 7-0 lead.

Salem responded quickly as Kyshaed Arrington broke around the corner for a 35-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7.

William Fleming’s offense then mounted another sustained drive late in the first quarter, with Steelman scoring a one-yard touchdown run to put the Colonels ahead 14-7.

In the second quarter, William Fleming overcame some self-inflicted mistakes, converting a 4th-and-21 play and later connecting on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Preston to Dwayne Roberts.

William Fleming maintained control and won the game 34-13, leaving Salem with a 0-3 record to start the season.

For a full breakdown of scores across our region, click here.