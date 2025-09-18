Lynchburg Hillcats win 2025 Carolina League Championship

COLUMBIA, SC – The Lynchburg Hillcats are your 2025 Carolina League Champions! The Hillcats won the best-of-three series (2-1) after beating Columbia Wednesday night by a score of 8-2. It’s Lynchburg’s first championship since 2017 when they were named co-champion with Frederick and first outright title for Lynchburg since 2012.

The night started right for Lynchburg after Riley Nelson hit a two-run home run in the opening inning. The bats didn’t cool off.

In the third inning, Dean Curley hit an RBI triple to score Juneiker Caceres. In turn, Curley would score thanks to an RBI doulble by Connon Peebles. It was a 4-0 advantage until the bottom of the fourth.

The Fireflies scored by virtue of a walk then in the eighth, Ramon Ramirez hit a solo home run.

But Lynchburg did enough to close things out, yielding four insurance runs in the 9th inning to take a five-run lead. The team finished with 14 hits while on the mound Melkis Hernandez, Will McCausland and Cam Schuelke combined for 12 strikeouts.