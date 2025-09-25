Tiki Barber heads into latest Hall of Fame ballot push

New York Giants running back Tiki Barber slips through the reach of Philadelphia Eagles safety Brian Dawkins during the second quarter of the NFL wild card football game in Philadelphia Sunday, Jan. 7, 2007. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

CANTON, OH. – Former New York Giants running back, Cave Spring High School and UVA alum Tiki Barber is again among the 128 modern-era players nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026, part of an expanded field unveiled Sept. 24.

Barber, whose NFL career spanned from 1997 to 2006, appears on the running backs list alongside names such as Shaun Alexander, Corey Dillon and Jamaal Charles. His nomination continues a years-long quest for induction, though he still faces steep competition from both new and previously eligible candidates.

The nomination pool and process

Of the 128 modern-era nominees, 13 are first-time eligible this year, including Frank Gore, LeSean McCoy, Larry Fitzgerald and Alex Smith. The nominees comprise 77 offensive players, 42 defensive players and nine special-teams contributors.

A Screening Committee will cut that list to 50 (plus any ties for the 50th spot) by mid-October. From there, the full 50-member Hall of Fame Selection Committee will pare it down to 25 semifinalists, then to 15 finalists. The final class (typically 3–5 modern-era players) will be revealed during the Super Bowl week meeting.

Some candidates automatically advance into the finalist round by virtue of having reached the prior year’s final seven; this includes Willie Anderson, Torry Holt, Luke Kuechly and Adam Vinatieri.

Finalists must receive at least 80% support from the committee to become Hall of Famers.

Barber’s standing and obstacles

Barber has now been eligible on the ballot for well over a decade. While he has drawn support, he has not yet advanced to finalist status. Some analysts view his consistent appearance on nomination ballots as a sign of respect for his achievements, but not yet endorsement level for enshrinement.

One challenge for Barber is the strength of the running back class in many of these years, stacked with both first-ballot worthy candidates and established stars still making their cases. Another is the limited number of induction slots available, especially under competition from offensive and defensive stars at other positions.

Still, Barber’s career merits remain part of the discussion: he ranks among the NFL’s rushing leaders in his era, had multiple seasons of 1,000 rushing yards, and was a key offensive weapon in the Giants’ system. Whether that will translate into sustained support down the ballot tiers remains to be seen.

As the Hall of Fame voting gauntlet progresses this fall, Barber and all nominees will await their fates, hoping to move through semifinal rounds and into the conversation for enshrinement in Canton.