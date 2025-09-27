George Wythe wins narrow 33-32 comeback over Rural Retreat in Mountain Empire showdown

George Wythe continued its dominance in the Mountain Empire with a thrilling 33-32 victory over Rural Retreat, extending the Maroons’ winning streak in this matchup to 20 straight games dating back to 2006.

The game started strong for George Wythe when sophomore running back Caden Golliher took a handoff up the sideline for a 20-yard touchdown, putting the Maroons ahead 7-0.

Rural Retreat responded later in the game as Jake Rollyson executed a jet sweep, cut back, and went untouched for a touchdown, tying the game at 7-7.

The back-and-forth battle saw Rural Retreat’s senior quarterback connect deep with wide receiver Jay Snavely, pushing the visitors ahead 32-21.

However, George Wythe mounted a remarkable comeback. Trailing by 11 points with less than 10 minutes remaining, Cade Bralley helped lead the Maroons to a narrow 33-32 victory.