Jesus Gomez hits late 23-yard field goal to lift Arizona State past No. 24 TCU, 27-24

Surrounded by teammates Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Prince Dorbah (32) celebrates his strip sack from TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

TEMPE, Ariz. – Jesus Gomez kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:14 left and Arizona State overcame a 17-point deficit to beat No. 24 TCU 27-24 on Friday night.

The Sun Devils (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) were down 17-0 in the second quarter before rallying behind Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson to pull out a second straight late win.

“Every close of the game, it's incredible our guys find ways to get it done in the big moments,” Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said. “It’s a testament to the character of the guys were have on our team.”

Leavitt threw his second touchdown pass to Tyson, from 4 yards with 1:50 left in regulation, and Prince Dorbuh followed with a strip sack of TCU's Josh Hoover, setting up Arizona State at TCU's 15.

Gomez, who missed two earlier field goals, split the uprights after the Sun Devils originally lined up to go for it on fourth-and-inches. Gomez also hit a 43-yard field goal as time expired in Arizona State's 27-24 victory over Baylor last week. Arizona State's Martell Hughes sealed it with the second interception of Hoover.

Leavitt threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns on 26-of-38 passing, connecting with Tyson eight times for 126 yards. Raleek Brown ran for 147 yards.

“Down 17-0, things just weren’t going our way,” Leavitt said. “We're a really tough team and we just compete.”

TCU (3-1, 0-1) had its chances.

The Horned Frogs let the early lead slip away, but went up 24-17 on Hoover's 1-yard sneak early in the fourth quarter and stopped Arizona State twice from inside their own 5.

TCU couldn't pull it off, plagued by three turnovers, six sacks and an anemic rushing game that produced 10 yards on 25 carries.

“We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said.

Heavy afternoon storms soaked the field and strong wind lingered well past kickoff.

It did little to slow down the Horned Frogs early.

TCU took advantage of a short field for Trent Battle's 13-yard touchdown run and Jeremy Payne scored on a 7-yard run. The Horned Frogs then stopped a fourth-and-2 to force a turnover on downs at Arizona State's 38, leading to a field goal that put them up 17-0.

Leavitt and Tyson sparked the Sun Devils.

Leavitt hit the preseason All-America receiver perfectly in stride for 57-yard touchdown, then seemed to juke half of the defense on a 24-yard scramble the next drive. Leavitt capped it with a deft fake handoff, opening the middle of the field for an 8-yard TD run to pull Arizona State to 17-14 at halftime.

“Some people, in the biggest moments are the best,” Dillingham said.

Not-so special teams

Arizona State’s special teams had a rough night.

Raleek Brown failed to field a punt in the first quarter that pinned the Sun Devils deep. TCU had a short field when Matthew McKenzie hit a 26-yard punt on the ensuing drive and converted for its first touchdown.

Gomez also missed a 46-yard field goal early in the second quarter and a 43-yarder in the fourth with Arizona State down 24-17. He made up for it with his second straight game winner.

The takeaway

TCU: The Horned Frogs had the lead and turned ASU over on downs twice in the fourth quarter, but still couldn't find a way to win.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils fell into a 17-0 hole for the second time in three games, pulling out the win this time after losing to Mississippi State on Sept. 6.

Up next

TCU: Hosts Colorado on Oct. 4.

Arizona State: At Utah on Oct. 11.

