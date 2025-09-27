LCA holds narrow lead to defeat Jefferson Forest 22-19

LCA and Jefferson Forest faced off in a highly anticipated Seminole District football game. The Bulldogs have been a tough challenge for the Cavaliers in recent years, but Jefferson Forest entered the game with strong season momentum.

At halftime, Jefferson Forest trailed LCA by 10 points. The fourth quarter brought intense action as Jefferson Forest’s Lucas Johnson made a significant run down the right side to the 10-yard line.

On the next play, Xander Coleman powered through the defense, pushing into the end zone for a touchdown. Despite this, LCA still led 22-19.

LCA’s quarterback, Luke Gaither, handed off to Jayden Cowart, who made a strong push down the field. The Bulldogs stuck to their running game as the clock wound down.

In the end, LCA’s first-half efforts were enough to secure a 22-19 victory over Jefferson Forest.