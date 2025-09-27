Magna Vista beats Staunton River 28-13 to remain undefeated at 5-0

Magna Vista has been a force to be reckoned with this season, but Staunton River put up a strong battle against the Warriors last season.

Late in the first quarter, Staunton River quarterback Patrick Chewning connected with T.W. Tyler for the first big play of the game.

This set up an early second-quarter touchdown with a quarterback keeper by Chewning, giving the Golden Eagles a 7-0 lead with 11:35 left in the second quarter.

Magna Vista responded quickly. Simeon Moore kept the ball himself and ran it into the end zone to tie the game at 7-7 with 9:21 left in the second quarter.

With under a minute left in the half, Magna Vista executed a perfect two-minute drill. Moore ran it in again, giving the Warriors a 21-7 lead at halftime.

Magna Vista held on to win 28-13, improving their record to 5-0 this season.