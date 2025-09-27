Pulaski County rallies to defeat Cave Spring 26-13

Pulaski County picked up a 26-13 victory over Cave Spring tonight, continuing their streak of close wins against the Knights.

Cave Spring started strong with Jayden Hollins handing off to Madden Babich from the 50-yard line. Babich ran it down to the 10 and later punched it in at the 1-yard line for Cave Spring’s first score of the night.

Despite trailing 10-0 in the second quarter, Pulaski County’s defense forced and recovered a fumble, shifting momentum.

Pulaski County put points on the board as Bryant Nottingham found Sammy Carrasco for a touchdown. The Pulaski County Cougars clawed back in the second half to secure the win.