PSG sinks Barcelona with late winner in the Champions League and Man City held by Monaco

Barcelona's Ferran Torres, reacts at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Goncalo Ramos struck a 90th-minute winner as Paris Saint-Germain beat Barcelona 2-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Defending champion PSG trailed 1-0 at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. But even without its star trio of forwards Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the French giant had enough to make it two wins from two in its title defense.

Manchester City had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Monaco after Eric Dier scored a 90th-minute penalty for the hosts.

Villarreal and Juventus also ended 2-2 after Renato Veiga's late equalizer.

Arsenal beat Olympiakos 2-0.

Woltemade scores again

Nick Woltemade is doing his best to make Newcastle fans forget about Alexander Isak.

The club-record $93 million signing scored his third goal in four starts for Newcastle to set up the 4-0 rout of Union Saint-Gilloise.

The Germany international was signed to fill the sizable void left by Isak's contentious move to Liverpool. And he has made an instant impact.

His 17th-minute goal at Lotto Park might not have been the prettiest — diverting Sandro Tonali's goalbound shot past Kjell Scherpen — but it got Newcastle off to the perfect start. It also highlighted his useful knack of being in the right place at the right time.

Woltemade has now scored in back-to-back games after his goal against Arsenal on Sunday. He still has some way to go to prove he can replace Isak, who scored 54 goals in 78 Premier League starts for Newcastle, but the early signs are promising after his move from Stuttgart.

Anthony Gordon struck twice from the penalty spot — scoring either side of halftime to put Newcastle in control and substitute Harvey Barnes added a fourth.

Qarabag maintained its 100% start to the Champions League with a 2-0 win over Copenhagen. Abdellah Zoubir and Emmanuel Addai were on target for the Azerbaijani team.

