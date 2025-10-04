Buffalo Gap dominates Rockbridge County with 55-9 win

Buffalo Gap took control early in their game against Rockbridge County, who were seeking their first win of the season.

From the 38-yard line, Isaac Goff threw a precise pass to Bradley Shiplett, who was tackled at the 3-yard line.

On the very next play, Dalton Coffey ran around the corner for a 3-yard touchdown, giving Buffalo Gap a 34-2 lead.

The Buffalo Gap Bison kept the pressure on. Cooper Reed made a strong run down to the 2-yard line.

Next, Zane Emurian pushed through the middle for another touchdown as Buffalo Gap secured a commanding 55-9 victory over Rockbridge County.