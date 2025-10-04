Northside Vikings score early, hold off Rappahannock Raiders 18-7

Northside Vikings made a quick pivot after their opponent canceled last week. They decided to treat it as their bye week and found a new opponent to play tonight: the Rappahannock Raiders.

The Vikings came out strong. Quarterback Casey Hall faked a handoff to running back Iziah Logan, then ran the ball himself from Rappahannock’s 40-yard line just past the 30. A flag on the play moved the ball inside the red zone.

A few plays later, Northside tried the “tush push” and managed to cross the goal line. The extra point attempt was no good, leaving the score at 6-0.

Just before halftime, Raiders quarterback Michael Brown Jr. danced around two defenders and found his man, Lawrence Sullivan, at Northside’s 14-yard line.

Rappahannock has scored over 50 points in all of their games this season, but not tonight. Northside held them to just 7 points and won the game 18-7.