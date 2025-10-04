Patrick Henry dominates Salem with 49-7 win in district matchup

Salem notched their first win of the season a week ago by a thin margin. Could that momentum help the Spartans in their matchup with undefeated district foe Patrick Henry? It was a beautiful night at Salem Stadium for this River Ridge rivalry.

The opening drive for the Spartans ended in a three-and-out. Patriots senior Cameron Hairston fielded the punt on a hop, made a cut, and took off with a convoy leading the way. He ran 64 yards to get Patrick Henry on the board, 7-0.

Salem responded with Tolin Saul scoring on a fullback dive from 2 yards out to even the score.

Patrick Henry answered back quickly. Damarion Perdue scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, putting the Patriots up 14-7.

Special teams were again an issue for Salem when Tyree Conley blocked a punt. That set up Perdue for another touchdown from 8 yards out. The Patriots rolled to a 49-7 victory.