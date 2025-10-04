William Fleming’s defense shines in 27-16 win against G.W. Danville

The William Fleming Colonels, fresh off a bye week, hosted the G.W. Danville Eagles in a renewed rivalry in Star City’s old Western Valley district. The Eagles came into the game on a three-game winning streak.

The game was competitive early, with the Eagles striking first. On special teams, Antonio Matos led the charge on a blocked punt.

One play later, Alex Brandon scored on a short touchdown run to make it 7-0 for G.W. Danville.

The Colonels responded quickly. With nowhere to throw, Jycer Preston turned on the jets and ran 21 yards for a score. Fleming then took a 9-7 lead after a safety.

The Eagles answered back. Lipscomb found a way to slip multiple tackles and raced 47 yards for a touchdown, giving Fleming a 13-9 lead.

Fleming held the halftime lead. Preston clipped the end zone on a run, adding to the score.

In the end, Josh White came up with a pick-six, sealing the victory for G.W. Danville, 27-16.