ACC Tipoff in Charlotte underway for women’s basketball

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The ACC Tipoff signaled the start of basketball season as Virginia Tech and Virginia women’s basketball programs met with the media in Charlotte to preview their upcoming seasons.

Virginia Tech looks to build on its experienced core, led by shooters Carleigh Wenzel and Carys Baker. Second-year head coach Megan Duffy signed her first full recruiting class, which includes Texas Tech transfer Kilah Freelon and three freshmen, all over 6 feet tall.

Recommended Videos

“I think the two things that stick out to me are our versatility and our depth is better,” Duffy said. “Finding those pieces to the puzzle is what’s going to be key for us in the beginning of the season and beyond.”

Baker said the team is motivated after last season’s finish.

“Obviously we have a chip on our shoulder,” Baker said. “I was talking about it earlier today. I know me and Carleigh feel it. We were pretty frustrated with the outcome, of course, but just taking that into this season and having the freshmen and transfers come in, we have to show them exactly how it’s done. We want to be successful this year.”

Like the Hokies, Virginia returns veteran leadership in the backcourt with Kymora Johnson and Paris Clark. Head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, known as Coach Mox, added seven transfers to the roster during the offseason, including Adeang Ring, Tabitha Amanze, and former LSU standout Sa’myah Smith.

Johnson said the group’s chemistry has been strong from the start.

“I think it was probably the easiest transition that I’ve had since I’ve been at Virginia,” Johnson said. “We all got along really well because we all had that same common goal of wanting to win, and we knew what it takes.”

Agugua-Hamilton said the roster upgrades give the Cavaliers more balance.

“I think we’re better than we were in the past,” she said. “We have more talent than we did in the past. I think we finally got all the pieces in the positions we need, so when defenses game plan against us and they want to take away one thing, we have equal opportunity for other people to step up. I think that’s going to help us.”