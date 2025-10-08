ACC Tipoff: Experience, depth make up Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

CHARLOTTE, NC – Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach Mike Young opened his remarks at ACC Tipoff Tuesday with tempered confidence, calling his 2025–26 roster “really good” and emphasizing balance, depth and versatility.

“I’ve got a really good team,” Young said. “I’m not much on bravado … but my excitement is brimming with this team.”

Young drew attention to the returning core — Ben Hammond, Tyler Johnson, Tobi Lawal and Jaden Schutt — all of whom he said are stronger, more efficient and more comfortable with Virginia Tech’s system. He also spotlighted new additions and transfers, particularly forward Amani Hansberry, who Young described as an “offensive connector” at the five-spot.

“A connector is when something flushes out … you can run a player, preferably a post player, to any point on the floor and get him the ball and you can connect that possession,” Young explained.

On guard play, Young indicated plans to employ a rotation featuring Neo Avdalas, Izaiah Pasha and Ben Hammond. He stressed Pasha’s versatility and size for a guard, noting that he expects to play him off the ball at times.

When asked about the veteran presence of Jailen Bedford, Young praised his defensive instincts and reliability. “He is our best on-ball defender,” Young said. “That’s going to keep him on the floor a lot.”

From the players’ side, Bedford called the roster’s depth and flexibility energizing. “I’m excited about the pieces … and how far we’ve come in such a little time,” he said. Hansberry, meanwhile, highlighted leadership and accountability among teammates. “No excuses, probably,” he told moderators when asked which of the team’s core tenets best describes him.

Young touched on the broader state of the ACC, observing that the conference has “to be better and is going to be.” He acknowledged that roster turnover is high across the league but said Virginia Tech is well-positioned among teams that improved in the offseason.

He also addressed roster composition, noting that for perhaps the first time in his head-coaching career, the Hokies have no players in their third or fourth year with the program.

As for season expectations, Young remained cautious but hopeful. He spoke of needing “luck” in any athletic pursuit, while emphasizing continuous improvement and chemistry as the season unfolds.

The Hokies will look to blend experience, new talent and tactical flexibility in what Young hopes is a competitive showing in ACC play this season.