KNSF holds 5th annual golf benefit

TROUTVILLE, Va. – More than 100 golfers gathered Thursday at the Botetourt Golf and Swim Club for the fifth annual Kip Nininger Scholarship Fund Golf Benefit — an event honoring the memory of a beloved local athlete and friend.

The benefit, which has become the largest fundraiser dedicated to preserving Nininger’s legacy, drew 30 teams to the fairways, including a group from 10 News. All proceeds from the event support scholarships for local students — a cause that has guided more than 170 young people to college since the fund’s creation in 2021.

Nininger, a standout athlete, died in a car accident in 2021. His family and community have since worked to celebrate his spirit and influence through the annual tournament and scholarships in his name.

The most recent recipients were William Byrd students Tyler Chambers and Darin Witcher, both of whom shared personal connections to Nininger.

“e really taught me how to treat the younger kids that I’m with in my life,” Witcher said. “Now I’m his age when I first met him, and I’ve been trying to treat the younger kids the way he treated me. You know, it touches my heart.”

Chambers said he was inspired by Nininger’s character both on and off the wrestling mat. “I learned about Kip and all he accomplished. It was amazing how he carried himself — in school, in life.”

Nininger’s father, Chris Nininger, said the continued community support means the world to his family.

“Kip made an impact on a whole lot of people in this community,” he said. “If you didn’t know Kip, you knew of Kip — and the life lessons these kids took from their time with him.”

Each scholarship totals $1,413, a tribute to Kip’s favorite Bible verse, Philippians 4:13.

As for the competition, the 10 News team finished 11th out of 30 teams, posting a score of 61.

Steven Westlake of Roanoke carded a hole-in-one during Thursday’s competition.

But for many, the day was less about scores and more about honoring the lasting influence of a young man whose memory continues to inspire.