No. 1 Ohio State turns 3 takeaways into 21 points and beats No. 17 Illinois 34-16

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Julian Sayin passed for two touchdowns, C.J. Donaldson ran for two more scores, and the Ohio State defense forced three turnovers that resulted in 21 points as the No. 1-ranked Buckeyes defeated No. 17 Illinois 34-16 on Saturday.

Sayin completed 19 of 27 passes for 166 yards in leading Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten). Donaldson rushed for 44 yards. Jeremiah Smith had five catches for 42 yards and a TD.

Illinois' Luke Altmyer threw for 248 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Aidan Laughery ran for 50 yards and a TD. Collin Dixon had four catches for 46 yards and a TD.

Illinois (5-2, 2-2) scored two TDs in the second half, doubling the number of touchdowns given up by Ohio State this season.

The Buckeyes took advantage of the interception and two fumble recoveries to score three TDs.

The Illini had a special teams error in the second quarter. Punter Keelan Crimmins’ knee hit the ground while he was scooping up a low snap, giving Ohio State the ball on the Illini 38. That led to a 31-yard field goal from Jayden Fielding.

Ohio State has beaten Illinois 10 straight times since losing in 2007 in Columbus while ranked No. 1.

The takeaway

Ohio State: Coach Ryan Day said earlier this week that Ohio State “hasn’t done anything yet. We haven’t accomplished a thing.” The Buckeyes accomplished something Saturday, keeping their spot atop the AP poll with a road win against the Illini, who have won nine of their last 11 and 15 of their last 20 over the last two seasons.

Illinois: The Illini moved up five places in the poll after winning last week vs. Purdue. They shouldn’t fall too far despite their mistake-filled effort against the powerful Buckeyes.

Up next

Ohio State: At Wisconsin on Oct. 18.

Illinois: At Washington on Oct. 25.

