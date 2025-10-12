Schauffele wins in Japan, the country where his mother grew up and where he has many connections

Xander Schauele, of the U.S., poses for a photo with his parents, Chen Ping-Yi, left, and Stefan Schauffele, as he won the Baycurrent Classic golf tournament at the Yokohama Country Club in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

YOKOHAMA – This may not have been Xander Schauffele's most prestigious tournament victory, but it should be the American's most memorable.

Schauffele's shot a 7-under 64 on Sunday to win the Baycurrent Classic in Japan — a country where his mother grew up and where he has many connections.

Schauffele, who shot 19-under 265 over four rounds at the Yokohama Country Club, finished one shot ahead of American Max Greyserman, who was also the runner-up at this event a year ago as he chases his first PGA Tour title.

Schauffele has maternal grandparents living in Japan and his mother has roots in Taiwan and grew up in Japan. His mother-in-law is also Japanese, and his wife is half Japanese and grew up in Japan’s southern island of Okinawa.

“I’ve been coming here since I was about 9 years old to visit my grandparents,” Schauffele said. “I sort of fell in love with this country a long time ago. I can’t wait to bring my son here when he’s old enough to sort of understand and appreciate the culture here in Japan."

“Yeah, the ties run deep for the Schauffele family here in Japan,” he added.

Schauffele and his wife Maya became parents just over a month ago with the birth of a son.

“It’s still kind of fresh, but it’s definitely a cool thing being a dad and I’m so excited to go home to him and Maya after this,” Schauffele said.

Schauffele was cheered during the tournament by family members who attended, including his 81-year-old grandmother who walked the course with him. He said there would probably be a “get-together” with family members later to celebrate.

“I mean, I don’t get to see them very often and they’ve always been gracious with their time to come out wherever the event was,” he said. “They’ve been awesome to me and this is pretty cool. I’ve really wanted to share a win with them, so can’t wait to get together with them.”

Greyserman closed with a 65 and held or shared the lead through the first three rounds. American Michael Thorbjornsen finished with a 64 and was three strokes behind the winner.

Schauffele has won two major championships — including the British Open in 2024 which was his last victory — and took gold in the Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed until 2021 by the pandemic. He's also compiled a considerable list of other PGA Tour titles — but this PGA Tour title is different.

Soft conditions and still winds led to low scoring. American Matt McCarty shot an 11-under 60 — he still finished nine strokes back. Japanese Takumi Kanaya finished with a 9-under 62 and was five behind with winner.

McCarty had a chance at a 58 but hit into the trees on his final hole and settled for a bogey and a 60. Jim Furyk holds the PGA Tour record with a 58 in the final round of the Travelers Championship in 2016.

