Lindgren makes 35 saves as Capitals edge Rangers 1-0

Washington Capitals players react after a goal by Anthony Beauvillier (72) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

NEW YORK – Anthony Beauvillier scored in the second period, Charlie Lindgren stopped 35 shots, and the Washington Capitals beat the New York Rangers 1-0 on Sunday night.

Beauvillier’s tip-in of a shot by Alex Ovechkin with 6:13 left in the middle period beat Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick and held up as the Capitals won for the second time in two nights. Washington defeated the Islanders 4-2 on Saturday at UBS Arena.

The goal was the first this season for the 28-year-old Beauvillier who is playing for his sixth NHL team. Defenseman Declan Chisholm also had an assist, his first point with Washington in his 100th career game.

It was the 10th career shutout for Lindgren, making his first start this season.

The assist was the 728th of Ovechkin’s career. The 40-year-old forward entered his 21st NHL campaign with 897 goals, most in NHL history. Ovechkin.is six games shy of becoming the eighth player to play 1,500 games with one franchise.

Lindgren made a sprawling glove save on Mika Zibanejad early in the second period, then stopped Sam Carrick with his stick from in close nine minutes into the period. He made 13 saves in each of the first two periods and nine more in the third including a point-blank chance by Will Cuylle with 1:16 left.

The 39-year-old Quick also was making his season debut after Igor Shesterkin won two of the Rangers first three games. He made 20 saves.

The Rangers had two power-play chances in the second period. Washington had one in the third.

The Rangers were coming off two road wins, 4-0 at Buffalo and 6-1 at Pittsburgh after losing their home opener 3-0 to the Penguins.

Washington lost its season opener at home, 3-1 to Boston.

The Rangers were missing forward Vincent Trocheck (out week-to-week with an upper body injury) and defenseman Carson Soucy, who was hurt in Saturday’s win against the Penguins when he fell awkwardly into the boards after a collision with Pittsburgh’s Rickard Rakell.

Capitals: Host Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Rangers: Host Edmonton on Tuesday.

