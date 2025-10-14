Liberty’s Johnson runs to Week 7 honors

BEDFORD, Va. – Since Brad Womack was tabbed as interim head coach for Liberty in July, the goal has been simple--compete hard enough to win. The Minutemen have gone to battle each week and done so--first ending a 37-game losing streak in Week 1 against visiting William Campbell in which Nasear Johnson turned heads.

Friday night, another big contribution from the running back who provided another much needed spark. The junior carried the ball 26 times for 266 yards and two touchdowns against Rustburg. But that’s not all. He added 31 receiving yards and 8 tackles on defense as the Minutemen earned their first Semionle District win since Spring of 2021--34-29 over the Red Devils. For his efforts Friday night, Nasear Johnson is your WSLS 1st and 10 Week 7 Player of the Week