2025 VHSL Golf Championships

ROANOKE, Va. – The high school golf season came to a close Tuesday with the VHSL Championships taking place.

In Class 1, Auburn’s Matthew Altizer claimed the individual title with a score of -2 (69) at Hobbs Hole Golf Course in Tappahannock. His teammate Gaston Wimmer finished as runner up just two strokes beyind at +1 (72). Carson Iroler of Galax and Davide Goode of George Wythe were part of a three-way tie for third at +2 (73).

Auburn also claimed the team title with a score of +17 (301), 14 strokes ahead of Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy at +31 (315).

In Class 4, Salem’s Ashnoor Kaur claimed the individial title by one stroke, +1 (71) at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg. She finished ahead of Caitlyn Baxter of Amherst, Cameron Sharp of Blacksburg and Jack Skinner of Blacksburg. They all tied for second with scores of +2 (72). This marks back-to-back seasons a Salem golfer has won the individual title after Kathryn Ha did so in 2024.

Continuing its impressive team dominance, Blacskburg carded a +13 (293) to claim its fourth consecutive team state title.

