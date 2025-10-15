NBA memo targets fan behavior, reminding teams to address unruly acts proactively

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) greets fans during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

The NBA has reminded teams to prioritize addressing inappropriate fan behavior at games this season.

In a memo sent to all 30 clubs, the league told teams that it wants “consistent and vigilant enforcement of the NBA Fan Code of Conduct ... to deter and address fan misconduct at NBA games and events.”

Recommended Videos

A copy of the memo was obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press.

Fan behavior has been a hot topic across sports for some time. Among the notable incidents in the NBA last season: some fans in Dallas were ejected for their reactions in the days following the team's decision to trade longtime Mavericks star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Minnesota Timberwolves ejected a fan from a playoff game for racially charged comments directed toward Golden State’s Draymond Green.

Golf's Ryder Cup was marred this year by hateful chants from some fans toward Rory McIlroy and other members of the European team, which defeated the U.S. to retain that trophy. In baseball, Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox was heckled by a fan about his mental health struggles which were chronicled in a Netflix series — the fan was ejected — and two other fans at Yankee Stadium were ejected from a World Series game last year after one pried a foul ball out of the glove of Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts.

The NBA, in the memo, told teams that arena staff “must be trained to identify behavior that violates NBA rules and to respond proactively.” The NBA, like many leagues, also has a video detailing a code of conduct for fans played in every arena before each game.

“It is critical that teams and arenas vigorously enforce the Code of Conduct and not tolerate any misconduct that impacts our players, fans, or otherwise disrupts the game,” the league said.

The NBA season opens Tuesday with a pair of games: Houston at defending champion Oklahoma City, then Golden State visiting the Los Angeles Lakers.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA