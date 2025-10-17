Skip to main content
Dodgers near repeat World Series trip, beat Brewers 3-1 behind Glasnow, Edman for 3-0 NLCS lead

Beth Harris

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani rounds the bases after a triple against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning in Game 3 of baseball's National League Championship Series, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith celebrates in the dugout after scoring against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning in Game 3 of baseball's National League Championship Series, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in Game 3 of baseball's National League Championship Series, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Milwaukee Brewers' Caleb Durbin celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning in Game 3 of baseball's National League Championship Series, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith Sports out at second by Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Andruw Monasterio during the eighth inning in Game 3 of baseball's National League Championship Series, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES – Tommy Edman hit a tiebreaking single off hard-throwing rookie Jacob Misiorowski in a two-run sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 on Thursday to take a 3-0 lead in their NL Championship Series.

Los Angeles moved within one win of becoming the first defending champion to reach the World Series since the 2009 Philadelphia Phillies. No team has won consecutive titles since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees took three in a row.

Only one Major League Baseball team has overcame a 3-0 postseason deficit, the 2004 Boston Red Sox against the Yankees.

