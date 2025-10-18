Brookville beats Liberty 52-8 as eligibility fight with VHSL continues

In the Seminole District, Brookville has been focused on fighting for two of their own players to suit up amid an eligibility battle with the Virginia High School League (VHSL).

A judge denied the restraining order that would have allowed Logan Thomas’ sons to resume playing tonight against Liberty.

Logan Thomas was back on the Brookville sideline amid the ongoing legal battle with VHSL.

Brookville started with the ball, and Lincoln McDaniels threw a pass to Cam Thomas, who made an over-the-shoulder catch for a touchdown, putting the Bees up 7-0.

Liberty responded with a touchdown and a two-point conversion from Evan Lee, taking an 8-7 lead.

But Brookville answered quickly. McDaniels connected with Dylan Rowlett, who took the ball all the way to the house for a touchdown. A successful two-point conversion made the score 15-8.

Brookville was not done. McDaniels passed to Cam Thomas again, who fought for the ball and scored another touchdown, extending the lead to 22-8.

Brookville cruised to a 52-8 victory over Liberty.

