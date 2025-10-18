George Wythe Maroons score big to defeat Auburn Eagles 61-27

The Auburn Eagles hosted the George Wythe Maroons this Friday night.
Dual quarterback and running back Cade Bralley ran for a 60-yard touchdown to extend George Wythe’s lead to 27-7.
Bralley again made a big play, running a jet sweep for a 10-yard touchdown, pushing the score to 33-7.
Quarterback Issac Smith threw a 20-yard pass to J’Mere Rivens, who ran it to the house, making the score 40-7.
Smith then connected with Kolby Ross on a short pass that turned into a 45-yard touchdown, increasing George Wythe’s lead to 47-7.
The final score was George Wythe 61, Auburn 27.
