Northside wins overtime thriller against Franklin County, 24-23

Northside looked to get back in the win column at Franklin County in a closely contested game.
On the Eagles’ first drive, Winston Davenport’s pass was knocked down by Jeremiah Berard, setting the tone for a defensive battle.
Later, on a crucial fourth down, Davenport connected with Rashaun Hughey for a first down, keeping the drive alive.
Hughey made it count with a touchdown run, putting Northside up 7-0. That score would hold through halftime.
The game was tightly contested and eventually went into overtime.
Northside secured the win on a two-point conversion, edging Franklin County 24-23.
