Northside wins overtime thriller against Franklin County, 24-23

Northside looked to get back in the win column at Franklin County in a closely contested game.

On the Eagles’ first drive, Winston Davenport’s pass was knocked down by Jeremiah Berard, setting the tone for a defensive battle.

Later, on a crucial fourth down, Davenport connected with Rashaun Hughey for a first down, keeping the drive alive.

Hughey made it count with a touchdown run, putting Northside up 7-0. That score would hold through halftime.

The game was tightly contested and eventually went into overtime.

Northside secured the win on a two-point conversion, edging Franklin County 24-23.

For a full breakdown of scores across our region, click here.