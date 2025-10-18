Staunton River falls to Lord Botetourt 28-21 in Blue Ridge District matchup

Lord Botetourt welcomed Staunton River for a Blue Ridge District matchup, where the Cavaliers have dominated recently. The Golden Eagles and the Cavs faced off in a game dedicated to kicking out kids’ cancer, with special guest Dalton Close helping with the coin toss.

The Eagles received the ball first but struggled early, fumbling on their opening drive. The turnover was recovered by Staunton River’s Garrett Lonker, setting up the first score of the game by Angel Rigney.

Adding to the Eagles’ troubles, Quinton Jones broke free for a 90-yard touchdown, increasing Staunton River’s lead.

Lord Botetourt finally got on the scoreboard late in the second quarter thanks to a turnover returned for a touchdown by Grayson Sheets.

In the end, Lord Botetourt secured a 28-21 victory over Staunton River.

