No. 18 Virginia uses tiebreaking safety to top Washington State 22-20

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s Kam Robinson and Hunter Osborne stuffed Kirby Vorhees in the end zone for a game-winning safety, sending the No. 18 Cavaliers to a wild 22-20 victory over Washington State on Saturday night.

Virginia trailed 20-10 going into the fourth quarter. Harrison Waylee had a 2-yard touchdown run with 9:45 left, and Will Bettridge made a tying 34-yard field goal with 2:55 to go.

Recommended Videos

Jahmal Edrine had five catches for 102 yards, helping the Cavaliers (6-1) to their fifth consecutive win. Cam Ross had a 19-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Washington State quarterback Zevi Eckhaus was 18 for 27 for 183 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 1-yard TD run, but he threw two interceptions.

The Cougars (3-4) scored first on Joshua Meredith’s 32-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. Meredith finished with seven catches for 108 yards.

Jack Stevens’ 37-yard field goal late in the first half lifted Washington State to a 17-7 lead at the break.

Coming off its open date, Virginia’s offense struggled to get in gear. The Cavaliers were outgained 318-175 through three quarters.

Waylee’s TD run capped a nine-play, 97-yard drive as Virginia’s offense started to find its way.

For the second straight week, Washington State traveled across the country with its sights set on knocking off a ranked foe. A week after coming up short at then-No. 4 Mississippi, the Cougars had another frustrating result.

Virginia looked sluggish before rallying in the fourth.

Washington State: After three straight road games, the Cougars return home to host Toledo next Saturday.

Virginia: Travels to Chapel Hill for an ACC matchup with Bill Belichick and North Carolina next Saturday.