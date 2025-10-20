Skip to main content
William Fleming’s Steelman earns Week 8 honors

The sophomore had over 300 rushing yards

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – Week 8 of the high school football season helped separate the good from the great, and on Ferncliff, a Blue Ridge District battle between William Fleming and William Byrd took center stage.

Enter sophomore running back Zhiy Steelman, who stole the show for the Colonels. Steelman found the end zone four times and rushed for more than 300 yards on just 21 carries, an average of 15 yards per attempt.

The performance helped Fleming to its most lopsided win in the rivalry since 2005, when the Colonels defeated Byrd 56-7.

For his efforts in Fleming’s 55-7 victory over William Byrd, Zhiy Steelman is your Player of the Week.

