Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show is not being reconsidered, NFL commissioner says

Stephen Whyno

Associated Press

Bad Bunny, center, watches play between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference at the NFL owners meetings, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
FILE - Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny) attends the premiere of "Caught Stealing" at Regal Union Square on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a news conference at the NFL owners meetings, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Bad Bunny, center, watches play between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK – The NFL is not considering dropping Bad Bunny as its Super Bowl halftime headline performer, Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday.

Speaking at the conclusion of the annual fall owners meeting, Goodell said the league is accustomed to getting blowback for its entertainment choices given the size and breadth of its fan base. The announcement made in September garnered worldwide attention, including an increase in streams of Bad Bunny's music.

“He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world,” Goodell said. “That’s what we try to achieve. It’s an important stage for us. It’s an important element to the entertainment value. It’s carefully thought through.”

The Puerto Rican artist has been vocal in his opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump and his policies. He decided to do a 31-day residency in Puerto Rico, avoiding stops in the U.S. as a form of protest.

Trump on a conservative TV news network called the NFL’s decision crazy and ridiculous.

The San Francisco 49ers are hosting the Super Bowl on Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

