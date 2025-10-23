New standard, higher expectations for VMI hoops

VMI basketball is eager to open the 2025-26 campaign. It’s coming off one of its most successful seasons in recent years that inclued 15 wins and a deep run in the Southern Conference tournament. With success comes expectations and as head coach Andrew Wilson explains, the approach on the court now changes.

“Last year we felt like our team was fighting for respect. This year, our team will have to figure out how to deal with expectations,” Wilson said.

In college athletics, continuity can be hard to come by. But not inside Cameron Hall this fall. VMI returns 9 of its 10 leading scorers to the court--the second most production in the country.

“We had to identify and find a group of kids that was willing to grow old together,” said Wilson. “We have to build our program a little differently here at VMI. It was critical my coaching staff was able to identify those guys in the recruiting process.”

Headlining the group is the lone senior Rickey Bradley Jr. who was named the Southern Conference Preseason Player of the Year.

“If you ask coach, everybody looks up to me,” Bradley said. “I don’t really see it too much. I know they come to me and look to me when things get hard so I know my emotion and energy will translate to the team.”

“The standard is to win,” said Keydets junior forward TJ Johnson. “Last year there were some games where we competed and fought hard and it was a good step in the right direction. But, this year we’re going into every game with the mindset that we’re going to win.”

A collective buy-in will be needed with a tough non concerence schedule that includes the likes of Richmond and Missouri just to name a few--with goals that look to bring back times of old.

“This is a great opportunity for us as a team, as a program and institute to really make a name for ourselves,” Johnson said. “We’re trying to do something that hasn’t been done in 50 years.”

That is raise a conference championship banner.

VMI opens its season November 3rd at home against Johnson and Wales.