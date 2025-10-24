Game of the Week | Craig County faces Bath County in Hot Springs

It will be a bit cold across the area tonight for high school football, but the competition between Craig County and Bath County is expected to heat up.

The two teams, among the best in Class One and leaders in the Pioneer District, will meet on the gridiron in Hot Springs.

Bath County has been strong this season, quickly integrating playmaker Ethan Bryant into Head Coach Jake Phillip’s hurry-up offense. Last week, Bryant rushed for over 170 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Chargers’ win over Eastern Montgomery. Combined with a powerful front line, Bath County is built to surprise opponents.

About an hour and a half away, the undefeated Craig County Rockets hold an impressive 7-0 record. Senior Carter Calfee, who commands the single-wing offense, recently broke 1,000 rushing yards for the second consecutive year in a win against Parry McCluer.

Craig County’s defense has been equally impressive, allowing only 48 points all season, making them a tough team to score against.

Tonight’s game promises to be a thrilling contest between two of the top Class One teams.