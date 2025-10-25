Cave Spring scores early, cruises to 36-0 victory over Hidden Valley

County rivals Cave Spring and Hidden Valley clashed in the battle for Bogle.

On the first play from scrimmage, the toss play for the Cave Spring Knights went awry. Cam Wilson couldn’t get the pitch. The Hidden Valley Titans defense recovered but to no avail.

The Knights managed to make it down the field on their next drive. Jayden Hollins handed it off to Madden Babich, who crossed the goal line for a 7-0 lead for Cave Spring.

At the end of the first quarter, the Knights were back in the red zone. This time, Jr Murphy carried the ball into the end zone, extending the lead to 14-0.

In the second quarter, from the 30-yard line, Hollins found Cam Wilson for an over-the-shoulder catch. Wilson showed great concentration to hold on to the ball as he trotted into the end zone. The Knights rolled on to a 36-0 lead.

