Franklin County’s strong second half leads to 33-22 victory over Staunton River

Franklin County and Staunton River faced off in a competitive matchup that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Staunton River started with the ball, handing off to Zachariah Craghead. However, Craghead fumbled, and Franklin County scooped up the ball for a recovery.

That turnover set up Winston Davenport for a deep touchdown pass to Quincy Pruett Ramsay, giving Franklin County an early 7-0 lead.

Staunton River responded quickly. A handoff to CJ Locklear saw him outrun the Eagle defense for a touchdown. The score was 7-6 after a missed two-point conversion.

Franklin County pulled ahead with a powerful touchdown run up the middle by Rashaun Hughey, extending the lead to 20-6.

Franklin County maintained their momentum and held on to win the game 33-22.

For a full breakdown of scores across our region, click here.