Grayson County beats Giles 14-6 to stay strong in Mountain Empire district

Grayson County secured a 14-6 victory over Giles in a hard-fought Mountain Empire District matchup.

Giles fought hard but was held to just six points by Grayson County’s defense. The Spartans now face the challenge of regrouping after this loss in the competitive Mountain Empire District.

This game highlighted the intensity of the district rivalry, with both teams battling for positioning in the standings. Grayson County’s win strengthens their foothold in the district race.

For a full breakdown of scores across our region, click here.