Magna Vista’s offense shines in commanding 62-8 win over Tunstall Trojans

Magna Vista has looked sharp all season, remaining undefeated at 7-0 as it hosted Tunstall.

Equally impressive, each of Magna Vista’s wins has been by double digits, leaving no doubt about their dominance.

Tonight’s high-scoring homecoming game in The Hole started with back-to-back touchdowns by Tae and MJ Scott, giving the Warriors a quick 13-0 lead.

Tunstall responded with a long pass down the sideline to Aiden Totten, followed by a well-placed two-point conversion to Dakaden Pritchett. That made it 13-8, but it would be the Trojans’ last points of the night.

The Warriors proved too strong on offense, with G’Marley Shelton breaking away for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Magna Vista dominated the game, finishing with a commanding 62-8 victory.

For a full breakdown of scores across our region, click here.