Martinsville Bulldogs fall to Bassett Bengals in 51-14 game

Bassett traveled to Martinsville for a Southside showdown.

The Bassett Bengals quarterback David Cook launched a long pass to Keelan Price-Kent, setting up a touchdown.

The beneficiary of the play was Caiden Snider, giving Bassett a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Martinsville’s Jailyn Reynolds responded with a strong run, scoring a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

But Bassett’s offense proved too dominant. Cook connected with Price-Kent again, pushing the halftime score to 28-7.

The Bulldogs fought back late, with Thailand Finney scoring a touchdown.

Still, Bassett secured the win with a final score of 51-14.

